Video: Saudi poet Saud Al Qahtani dies after mountain fall in Oman

Muscat: Renowned Saudi poet Saud bin Maadi Al-Qahtani passed away on Monday, 18 August, after a tragic fall from a high cliff in Jabal Samhan, located in Mirbat, Dhofar governorate of Oman.

The poet was on holiday in the governorate when he slipped while exploring the mountainous area. Despite being rushed to hospital with severe injuries, doctors were unable to save his life.

هنا كانت آخر لحظات الشاعر #سعود_القحطاني قبل سقوطه ويبدو أن المكان شديد الوعورة. نسأل الله أن يرحمه رحمة واسعة فقد كان في حياته نبيلاً أصيلاً ويشهد بذلك أسلوبه وكلماته ومنشوراته ويعلم الله أن فيه من القبول ما تميل إليه القلوب ولا نزكي على الله أحداً. pic.twitter.com/yYugNQ2VIk — عبدالله العدوي (@Abdullah_adawi) August 19, 2025

The Civil Defence Authority in Dhofar confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that rescue and ambulance teams, with assistance from local residents, responded swiftly.

However, his injuries proved fatal. The authority urged hikers and tourists to take extra care during the Khareef (monsoon) season, when trails become dangerously slippery.

The Saudi Embassy in Muscat expressed its condolences and announced it is coordinating with Omani authorities to complete the necessary procedures for repatriating Al-Qahtani’s body to Saudi Arabia.

Born in the Al-Qahtah region of Al-Baha, Al-Qahtani was celebrated for blending heritage with modern expression, a style that earned him recognition across the Gulf and Arab literary circles. Over his distinguished career, he published more than 15 poetry collections, participated in major festivals, and enriched the Arabic literary canon with his distinctive voice.