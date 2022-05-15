Video: Saudi thwarts attempts to smuggle over 29K worth drugs

Riyadh: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced, on Friday, the seizure of a shipment of Captagon drug pills hidden in a consignment of cheese coming through the border crossing, local media reported.

The authority said in a post on Twitter that it had thwarted “an attempt to smuggle 29,000 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in a cheese consignment that was received in the Kingdom through the Al Hadaitha port.”

The shipment was seized in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Saudi Arabia.

The authority stated that the seized quantity was hidden in one of the incoming vehicles, the shipment was found hidden in an artistic way, by hiding the pills in plastic gloves and placing them inside glass boxes containing cheese.

The authority urged everyone to contribute to the fight against smuggling by communicating with it on the number designated for security communications 1910, or via e -mail or the international number 00966114208417.