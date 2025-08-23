It was a sparkling evening in Mumbai as Netflix premiered its much-talked-about series Bads of Bollywood. Among the many celebrities in attendance, it was Gauri Khan who turned heads with her effortless elegance and diamond-studded presence. Known for her calm charm and polished style, she once again proved why she is a true fashion icon. She looked absolutely radiant in an outfit that was both powerful and graceful.

Gauri Khan’s Her Stylish Outfit

For the premiere, Gauri chose a Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 iridescent cotton tweed jacket, priced at nearly Rs 8.7 lakh. This was no ordinary black jacket; the fabric carried a subtle shimmer that caught the light beautifully, giving her an understated yet luxurious edge. Structured and polished, yet relaxed enough for an evening launch, it set the perfect tone for her glamorous jewellery.

The Diamond Statement

If the Chanel jacket was about quiet sophistication, her diamonds were all about sparkle. Hyderabad, a city that celebrates diamonds like no other, would have admired every piece she chose.

Earrings: Gauri wore stunning diamond drop earrings, each carrying about 7 carats. Together, they framed her face with brilliance and elegance.

Bracelets: Her wrist glittered with tennis-style stacked diamond bracelets, featuring diamonds in varied cuts and shapes. Worn together, they added movement and shimmer, catching every flash of the camera.

Rings: She didn’t stop at one statement ring on one hand, a bold 7-carat solitaire diamond dazzled, while on the other hand carried an equally striking 7-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

Altogether, her jewellery added up to well over 40 carats of diamonds, each one cut to perfection. The overall effect was dazzling but never overwhelming a masterclass in styling.

Why It Worked

The brilliance of Gauri’s look was in the balance. The Chanel jacket provided structure and refinement, while the diamonds added glamour. Nothing felt excessive; instead, every piece played its role in creating a look that was powerful, feminine, and timeless.

A Star in Her Own Right

Gauri has long established herself as an interior designer, producer, and entrepreneur. At the Bads of Bollywood premiere, she reminded everyone that she is also a star in her own right, confident, stylish, and elegant and not just Shah Rukh Khan’s wife.

For fashion and jewellery lovers, her appearance was pure inspiration: proof that all it takes to shine is a classic outfit and diamonds that speak louder than words.