Hyderabad: As the IPL 2026 fever grips the city, Hyderabad’s popular dining spots are also turning into hubs for cricketing stars. Among them, Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s restaurant Joharfa has emerged as a favourite, drawing not just fans but also fellow players.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants pacers Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan were spotted enjoying an evening at Joharfa in Banjara Hills. The restaurant’s official Instagram page shared glimpses of their visit, calling it “an evening of flavours and champions,” adding that moments like these make the experience special.

The players are currently in the city for their IPL match scheduled to take place on April 5.

More about Joharfa

Interestingly, Joharfa seems to be a regular stop for Mohammed Shami whenever he is in Hyderabad. Back in December 2025, Siraj had hosted the Indian pacer at the same venue, with Shami sharing pictures from the visit on social media.

Launched in June 2025, Joharfa marks Siraj’s entry into Hyderabad’s vibrant food scene. Located on Banjara Hills Road No. 3, the restaurant offers a royal dining experience, blending Mughlai, Persian, Arabian and Chinese cuisines with a distinct Hyderabadi touch.

With its celebrity visits and rich culinary offerings, Joharfa continues to trend as one of the city’s most talked-about hangouts, attracting both cricket fans and food lovers alike.