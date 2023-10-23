Viral video shows IAS officer offering shawl, his chair to priest

New Delhi: A video of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Lakshya Singhal, currently posted as District Magistrate of South West Delhi, went viral on social media on Monday, showing him welcoming a priest and allowing to sit on his official chair.

In the viral video, Singhal is seen warmly welcoming the priest with both of his hands folded. He is also seen giving a shawl to the priest and making him sit on the District Magistrate’s official chair.

However, the Delhi government and the Lt Governor office are yet to confirm if they have taken note of the viral video.

Singhal is an IAS officer belonging to the 2019 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The authenticity of the video has also not been verified and it is yet to be known when the video was shot.

