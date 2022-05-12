Video showing Tejasswi, Karan getting married goes viral

Mumbai: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are making sure to paint the town red with their love everyday. The couple, who met during their stint inside Bigg Boss 15 house, made their relationship official on national TV and ever since then they are quite vocal about it. They both have been supporting each other like a rock.

Karan and Tejasswi have garnered a separate fanbase who is loving the duo and their special moments. And now, millions of their fans and admirers are eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to get married soon.

Their wedding and roka ceremony reports surfaced online several times. But none of them were true and even couple did not announce anything officially. Amid this, a video showing TejRan as bride and groom is surfacing online. The clip is being shared widely on their fan pages on Instagram. Watch it below.

Recently, Karan revealed his marriage plans with his girlfriend during interview with Pinkvilla. The Lock Upp jailor said that he has left everything on Tejasswi. When asked about his marriage proposal, he told the newsportal, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to.” Fans have been hoping the Bigg Boss 15 winner says yes soon.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were last seen together in Lock Upp finale week. Teja is currently winning hearts with her role of Pratha in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6.