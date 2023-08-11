Video shows massive fire engulfs residential building in UAE’s Ajman

Abu Dhabi: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Ajman city on Friday afternoon, August 11, has been put out.

The incident took place in a 15-storey residential building in Al-Naeimya area on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

A video shared by Ajman police headquarters on Instagram shows the middle of the building engulfed in flames reaching from the ground level to the top.

The exterior of the building can be seen burnt, as authorities put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the residents evacuated from the affected building and no casualties have been recorded so far, but UAE officials are yet to comment on what happened.

Watch the video here

According to Major Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director General of Police Operations, the incident resulted in the burning of 16 apartments and damage to 13 vehicles, Khaleej Times reported.

On May 18, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued data on the significant rise in the number of building fires.

According to official figures, more than 3,000 incidents were reported in 2022, 2,090 in 2021, and 1,968 in 2020.

According to the data, most of the fires reported from residential areas. Houses and apartments accounted for 1,385 accidents, 256 fires in commercial buildings, 153 in farms, and 122 in public service facilities.

The ministry did not provide any information about the deaths or injuries that caused the accident.