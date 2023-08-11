Watch: Pakistani rider honoured for removing road barrier in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ministry of human resources and emiratisation (MoHRE) has honoured a Pakistani delivery man after a video of him removing a road barrier from a busy street went viral.

In the video, which was shared several times on social media, a Pakistani citizen Waqas Sarwar, who has been living in Dubai for the past 12 years, can be seen picking up a white road barrier that obstructing the path.

Photo: MoHRE/Instagram

Taking to X, on Thursday, August 10, MoHRE shared a video and captioned, “We have watched the video of Mr. Waqas Sarwar removing blocks from the roads, and as an act of gratitude, we honour him,” said Khalil Al Khoori, undersecretary for human resources affairs, who received him in his office.

“We’re proud of people like Mr. Sarwar; their acts of good will never be forgotten,” he added.

Watch the video here

تابعت #وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتوطين الفيديو الذي ظهر فيه السيد وقاس سروار وهو يقوم بإزالة حواجز من الشارع حمايةً للسائقين، وقام سعادة خليل الخوري، وكيل الوزارة لشؤون الموارد البشرية باستقباله وتكريمه وشكره على الخطوة الخيّرة التي قام بها.



نفتخر بوقّاس وكل من يقوم بعمل الخير.… pic.twitter.com/aau37izYjs — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) August 10, 2023

The rider said that he did not realise that someone had recorded him until after 48 hours when he was waiting for an order at a mall, a stranger came up to him and said, “It’s you (in the video).”

“We are human beings, and as Muslims, we have a responsibility to look out for one another,” Waqas added.

This is not the first time a delivery driver was honored for a commendable act.

In August 2022, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai met Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, a Talabat delivery rider, whose video of removing two concrete blocks from the road went viral.