Video: Son-in-law served 100 dishes in Telangana’s Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: A man was served a meal comprising 100 dishes in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district on Friday, October 3, when he visited his in-laws.

A video of the large meal has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman identified as Gutta Sahana said, “I am from Kothakota town, in Telangana. During Dasara, there is a tradition of making a feast for the son-in-law.”

Sahana added that she prepared 60 types of sweets, 30 types of vegetables, and 10 types of rice for the feast. She added that the feast was prepared because her son-in-law was visiting her for the first time since the wedding, and she wanted it to be memorable for the family.

A man was served a meal comprising 101 dishes in Telangana's Wanaparthy district on Friday, October 3 while visiting his in-laws.



A video of the large meal has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman identified as Gutta Sahana said, " I am from Kothakota town, in… pic.twitter.com/o7pDqJd21m — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 4, 2025

The son-in-law, identified as Nikhit, a native of Warangal district, said, “I am visiting my mother-in-law in Kothakota for Dasara. I received the meal as part of the festival, and I am happy about it.”

Also Read Son-in-law’s first Sankranti in Hyderabad celebrated with a feast of 130 dishes

Sahana promised to give 101 meals to Nikhit and said that if even one dish was missing, she would give him a gold weighing machine. As Nikhit spotted that one dish was missing, he received a weighing machine made of gold.

The large meal is served to new son-in-laws as part of the “Kari-Pandaga” (Curry festival), a tradition followed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is generally observed during the Sankranti festival.