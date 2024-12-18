Video: Speed boat crashes into ferry, it capsizes; two dead, 72 rescued

Mumbai: Two passengers died and 75 others on board a ferry were rescued after a speed boat crashed into it off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, December 18.

The Neelkamal ferry, with 80 persons and five crew members on board, was on its way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when the speed boat circled it before crashing into it, a viral video of the accident shows.

A local leader claimed that the speedboat belonged to the Navy, but there was no confirmation from the Navy on this.

The Navy and Coast Guard launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said.

Four helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said.

Personnel from the police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area are also involved in the rescue work, the official said.

After the collision of the speedboat, the passengers' boat sank.



Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Ry8lETPnbm — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) December 18, 2024

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state assembly in Nagpur that a search is underway for seven to eight passengers who are yet to be traced.

The speed boat, which is said to belong to either the Navy or Coast Guard, apparently lost control and rammed into the ferry, Fadnavis said.