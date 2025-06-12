Video: Speeding car injures two in Telangana’s Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: Several people were injured after a speeding car hit them near Mukula Talkies on the Bayyaram road flyover in Telangana’s Mahabubabad on Wednesday, June 11.

One of the victims, identified as Rajnikanth, was heading on a bike to a petrol pump along with his friend when the rashly driven car hit them from behind. “I fell on the ground and hit my head. My friend Naresh also suffered injuries to his hips,” he said.

Locals swiftly shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

When Siasat.com contacted the Bayyaram police, they denied the occurrence of any accident.