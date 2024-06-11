Video: SRK hides his face as he gets spotted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a quick visit to Hyderabad last night. He was seen at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with his manager Pooja Dadlani on Monday night.

A video shows SRK in an all-black hoodie, covering his face as he entered the Hyderabad airport while heading back to Mumbai. Check out our video below.

Exclusive: #ShahRukhKhan along with his manager #PoojaDadlani spotted at #Hyderabad airport on Monday night as he left the city. The exact reason behind his quick visit to the city is not known yet. pic.twitter.com/feJgXtgAFx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 11, 2024

SRK’s visit to Hyderabad was brief. Sources say he wasn’t there for a movie or ad shoot but to visit the family of the late Ramoji Rao. We heard that Pathaan director Siddharth Anand was also with him.

Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Film City, passed away on Saturday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next movie, King, with his daughter Suhana Khan. Shooting begins on July 16 in Mumbai and includes a thrilling bike scene with SRK and over 35 stunt riders. Fans can also look forward to Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan, which are reportedlyt in the works.