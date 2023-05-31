Video: Stray dog attacks 4-yr-old in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: The stray dog menace in the city is becoming the new normal and is going out of control.

In another incident from the city, a 4-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog, while he was playing outside his house in Santosh Nagar Colony, Mehdipatnam.

The incident was caught on CCTV, while the dog was trying to bite the boy.

A passerby on his bike noticed the incident and immediately reacted to the situation. He picked up a stick and drove the stray dog away from the child. However, the child sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Earlier in March another stray dog had mauled a 4-year-old to death in Amberpet following which the GHMC took up steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

