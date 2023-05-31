Video: Stray dog attacks 4-yr-old in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: The stray dog menace in the city is becoming the new normal and is going out of control.

In another incident from the city, a 4-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog, while he was playing outside his house in Santosh Nagar Colony, Mehdipatnam.

The incident was caught on CCTV, while the dog was trying to bite the boy.

The #StrayDogs horror continues in #Hyderabad



In #CCTV a 4 years old boy escaped sharply, when a #streetdog attacks on him, while playing outside his house, at Santosh Nagar Colony, the passerby drove the dog away with stick. Check @GHMCOnline.#DogsAttack #dogbite #DogLovers pic.twitter.com/xZ7vbiUgXT — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 31, 2023

A passerby on his bike noticed the incident and immediately reacted to the situation. He picked up a stick and drove the stray dog away from the child. However, the child sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Earlier in March another stray dog had mauled a 4-year-old to death in Amberpet following which the GHMC took up steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.