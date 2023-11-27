Video: Stray dog attacks 6-year-old boy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad, a six-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred in Nandi Musalaiguda which falls under the jurisdiction of Bahadurpura Police Station. Following the attack, the boy was promptly taken to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Bahadurpura D Anil Kumar confirmed that the incident took place yesterday and the boy is undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad.

A minor boy who was walking on the road in Nandi MusalaiGuda under BahadurPura PS was suddenly attacked by a dog and seriously injured. Seeing this, the locals immediately removed the dog from there and rushed the boy to the hospital.Doctors say the boy's condition is critical. pic.twitter.com/ucSpIBRDHl — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) November 27, 2023

Earlier incidents

In a similar incident in the city, a five-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs and tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Another tragic incident involved the death of a 13-year-old girl named Komalla Maheswari at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. She, a class 7 student at Pochammapalli government model school, was attacked by stray dogs while doing her school homework outside her residence in Pochammapalli village on the outskirts of Manokondur Mandal headquarters. Despite undergoing treatment for almost 40 days, she couldn’t survive her injuries.

Despite previous instances of stray dog attacks in Telangana, such incidents continue to occur.

Need to prevent stray dog attacks in Hyderabad

These unfortunate incidents underscore the urgency of taking immediate action to address the issue of stray dog attacks in various districts of Telangana.

Given the persistence of stray dog attacks, the government and relevant authorities must take swift measures to prevent such incidents in the future.