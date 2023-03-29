Watch: Stray dog attacks Hyderabad girl, leaves her injured

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a stray dog attack in Hyderabad, a girl was left with bite injuries. The attack took place when the girl was standing on the roadside in Nanakramguda.

As seen in the CCTV footage, a street dog bit her suddenly when she was standing along with two other girls. The attack has once again brought to light the issue of stray dogs in the city and the surrounding districts.

Terror of stray dogs continues in Hyderabad.

The shocking incident, which was captured on CCTV:

Three girls were standing on the road side, suddenly a street dog bites one of them in Nanakramguda.

Last month boy died in stray dog attack in Hyderabad

It’s been just a month since a horrific incident took place wherein a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death in a stray dog attack in Hyderabad. The incident occurred when the boy was strolling outside, and a pack of stray dogs attacked him.

Trigger warning



Terror of Stray dogs in several places of Hyderabad.

A 5 years old boy of Nizamabad dist, died, after a group of stray dogs attacked on him, near Amberpet in Hyderabad.



Where are the Animals Lovers now?

Even after this tragic incident, many stray dog attacks have been reported from Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Just a few days ago, a 13-year-old girl passed away at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The girl, Komalla Maheswari, was a class 7 student at the Pochammapalli government model school. She was attacked by stray dogs while completing her school homework outside her residence in Pochammapalli village on the outskirts of Manokondur Mandal headquarters. The girl undergone treatment for almost 40 days before she succumbed to her injuries.

Need to address stray dog issue

These tragic incidents highlight the importance of taking immediate action to address the issue of stray dogs in various districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. Stray dog attacks are becoming increasingly common in the region, and they are a significant cause of concern for the locals.

Last month, after taking cognisance of the media report on the incident, Telangana High Court initiated suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The court pulled up Hyderabad’s municipal body over the gruesome death of the child. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan blamed negligence by the Greater Hyderabad of Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the child’s death and asked it what steps are being taken to curtail incidents of stray dog attacks.

In view of the rise in stray dog attacks in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the government and the concerned authorities need to take swift action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.