Video: Stray dogs attack minor girl in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of stray dogs attacked a minor girl on a street in Telangana. In the attack, the girl sustained serious injuries.

As per the details of the incident that took place at New Shayampet in Hanamkonda, a total of 7-8 dogs attacked the girl. Soon, a local resident rescued her.

In the video of the incident that is making rounds on social media, the local resident can be seen rescuing the girl after hearing her cries.

Following the incident, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

HC on attacks by stray dogs in Telangana

Earlier, the High Court took a serious view of the recurring incidents of stray dog attacks on young children in the state.

The court had expressed concern over the loss of young lives due to the stray dog menace and questioned the effectiveness of the state administration’s efforts to address the problem.

Shameful, criminal negligence!



A little child mauled by stray dogs in #Warangal and the authorities show up only for photo ops after tragedy. How many more children must suffer before you act? No prevention. No accountability. Only empty words after tragedy.#CivicApathy… pic.twitter.com/RjUa1Xerf9 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 27, 2025

In the recent past, children have become victims of attacks by stray dogs in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Past incidents

In December last year, a five-month-old baby died in the Vinoba Nagar neighborhood in the Shaikpet area.

Another one-year-old child became a victim of an attack by a stray dog in Hyderabad in February 2024. The incident took place in Shamshabad.

In April 2024, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs while she was playing outside an under-construction apartment building in Gayatri Nagar.

Despite many attacks, concerned authorities have not taken the required action as stray dogs continue to pose a threat to residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.