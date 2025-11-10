Video: Syrian man burns fiancee’s wedding dress after her death

Damascus: A heart-wrenching video circulating on social media has drawn widespread global attention after showing a young Syrian man burning his late fiancée’s wedding dress amid the ruins of war.

The footage, shared by Gaza-based journalist Nahed Hajjaj on Instagram, captures the man standing beside a mannequin dressed in a white bridal gown. Set against the backdrop of destroyed buildings, he pours fuel on the dress and sets it ablaze, as a bouquet of red roses and a card lie nearby — symbols of a wedding that was never meant to be.

The scene also includes a small blue card that the man burns, reportedly inscribed with the words: “Between us is a love of a lifetime. 2018–2025.”

Initially, many social media users — including the journalist herself — believed the video was filmed in Gaza. However, Hajjaj later clarified that it originated in Syria, writing, “This video is from Syria… but the truth is, it looks exactly like Gaza in ways the world doesn’t realise. It’s not about the place — it’s about the feeling.”

He added, “In Gaza (and everywhere under war), death became part of our daily routine. Young men aren’t preparing for weddings anymore — they’re preparing for goodbyes.”

Hajjaj said the image of the burning wedding dress symbolised the loss of countless dreams — in Syria, Gaza, and every war-torn place where love stories are cut shor

The video continues to show the man watching as the flames consume the gown — a silent expression of grief that has resonated with millions around the world.

Social media users flooded the comments with condolences and heartbreak emojis.

Some users described the act as a “symbol of eternal love and loss”, while others called it “a powerful protest against the destruction of Syria’s dreams.”

Behind the barriers, love finds a way in the West Bank

In a separate viral video from the central West Bank, a Palestinian groom was filmed receiving his bride at an iron gate north of Ramallah, where Israeli restrictions prevented her family from entering the village.

The couple met briefly at the gate, separated by metal barriers and barbed wire — a bittersweet encounter that resonated as another symbol of love enduring under occupation.