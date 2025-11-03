Jordan’s Bani Hasan tribe disowns man after settler-led Al-Aqsa tour

Jerusalem: A Jordanian citizen has been recently disowned by his tribe after appearing in a video participating in a settler-led tour of Al-Aqsa Mosque and later visiting the Western Wall in occupied Jerusalem, where he declared his support for Israel.

The man, identified as Abdul-Ilah Al-Maala, appeared in a traditional Jordanian keffiyeh, declaring that the Western Wall is “their holy wall and their Qibla.”

The footage, widely shared on social media, showed Al-Maala accompanied by Israeli settlers. According to RT Arabic, he also claimed that “no incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque are taking place.”

Watch the videos here

الحمدلله رحلتي كانت تاريخيه و سياسية و دينية وارسلت لكل من يهمه الأمر. زاداني الله التصميم و التوفيق و شعرت بذلك نفسياً و روحياً. لن نسمع ل الكلاب النابحة وهي تنبح ولا تعض . من أجل الأجيال القادمة سأعمل بكل طاقتي. منذ اكثر من مئة عام لا نسمع إلا القتل والجوع والفقر . كل مطالب… pic.twitter.com/TsZJLRB8e8 — Abedalelah Almaala (@AbedAlmaala) October 29, 2025

Today, Wednesday, is a historic day. I visited the West Wall in a Jerusalem and placed all the demands of the oppressed Arab peoples in general, and Jordan in particular, at this blessed wall. pic.twitter.com/ifkGDKNCqk — Abedalelah Almaala (@AbedAlmaala) October 29, 2025

His actions sparked outrage across Jordan and among Palestinians, with many accusing him of betraying the Palestinian cause and promoting normalisation with Israel.

In response, the Al-Maala family of the Al-Ziyoud clan, part of the Bani Hassan tribe, issued a statement rejecting his behaviour and stressing that it “does not represent the family’s values or principles.”

The family condemned him for “adopting Zionist narratives” and performing “Talmudic prayers near Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The statement reaffirmed loyalty to King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein, and Jordan’s leadership, highlighting their consistent role in defending Jerusalem’s holy sites.

“We stand with our nation, our state, and our Hashemite leadership that knows no fe

Tribal leaders stressed their firm commitment to the Palestinian cause and rejected any act of normalisation. They declared that Bani Hassan “will not be a breach in the nation’s wall” and will continue supporting Jordan’s custodianship of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city’s Arab identity.

The entire Almaala and Al-Ziyoud clans boycotted the Al-Ziyoud meeting to sign a statement condemning my historic visit to Israel. This meeting was convened by a very small group, no more than twenty people, who are connected to and acting on direct orders from Jordanian… pic.twitter.com/Geq26xTbzk — Abedalelah Almaala (@AbedAlmaala) November 1, 2025

Al-Maala responds to backlash

In response to the criticism, Abdul-Ilah Al-Maala posted a statement on X defending his visit to the Western Wall, claiming that his participation in the Minorities Conference in Israel, organised by Israeli journalist Dr Edy Cohen, had caused “hysteria” among Jordanian political circles.

He said he had presented Cohen with a Jordanian cloak in recognition of his “defence of the oppressed in the Arab world” and criticised the Jordanian government for pressuring the Bani Hassan tribe to denounce him.

Al-Maala further accused King Abdullah II of “inciting Jordanians” against visiting the Western Wall, and alleged that Jordan’s leadership was “anti-Semitic.” His comments drew further outrage online, with many Jordanians calling the statement an escalation that deepened his disownment by his tribe.