Video: TDP, Jana Sena leaders fall as stage collapses in Andhra

The stage was overcrowded with party followers during the time of collapse.

Overcrowded stage moments before collapsing in Kakinada
Overcrowded stage moments before collapsing in Kakinada Photo: Screengrab

In a mishap that could have unfolded to be deadly, an overcrowded stage collapsed during the swearing-in ceremony of Tummala Rajaswamy as the new Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman in Kakinada on Sunday, December 15.

Former minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, TDP MLA Chinna Rajappa and Jana Sena Party MLA Pantham Nanaji, Jana Sena Party’s MLC Hariprasad and several others were present on the stage. They sustained minor injuries.

The stage was overcrowded with party followers during the time of the collapse, which led to the leaders falling on the ground, creating panic.

Videos emerged online show the overcrowded stage, moments before the mishap and the fallen leaders being reduced from the ground by the party activists.

