Henchmen attack police vehicle, free ganglord in Rajahmundry

Amaravati: In a major development in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry, henchmen attacked police who arrested their gang lord in a fake currency case and freed him from police captivity during transit, in AP’s Rajahmundry.

According to reports the AP police from Ganguvari Sigadam of Srikakulam district arrested Rapaka Prabhakar alias Pratap Reddy, who has been heading the operations of a fake currency racket.

The accused Prabhakar was arrested from Narsapuram in West Godavari district and was taken to Rajahmundry on the lookout for another gang leader, Krishna Murthy, on December 13.

Upon not finding Krishna Murthy, the police, along with Prabhakar headed to Srikakulam, to confine Prabhakar, who was in their custody.

During their travel towards Srikakulam, the officers were chased by a gang of 20-some henchmen, in two cars and four motorcycles. At VL Puram in Rajahmundry, the police vehicle was intercepted by the assailants, who attacked the police officers, seized the keys of the police vehicle and freed the ganglord.

Prabhakar fled away with his henchmen leaving the outnumbered policemen shocked and helpless. A sub-inspector and 4 police constables were injured in the attack.

“A five-member police team headed by an SI went to West Godavari for the operation. They lodged a complaint with the Prakash Nagar police in Rajamahendravaram after the incident. We are trying to identify the vehicles and the persons who took away the accused from police custody through CCTV footage. Prabhakar was involved in fake currency cases in Bhimavaram, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru districts earlier.” a complaint registered by the Srikakulam district police superintendent said.

In response to the incident that has become a prestige issue for the state police, a massive manhunt is underway to identify and arrest the assailants and also bring down the fake currency gang headed by Prabhakar and Krishna Murthy, who remain at large.