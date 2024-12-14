Hyderabad: Govt officials attacked for removing encroachements from lake buffer zone

Hyderabad: In a shocking reminder of last month’s attack on government officials at Lagcherla, revenue and irrigation officials who went to remove illegal encroachments by Nova Medical College from the buffer zone in Jaffarguda Cheruvu in Abdullapurmet Mandal of Rangareddy district, were allegedly attacked by the college’s bouncers on Saturday, December 14.

The attack took place when irrigation assistant executive engineer Vashidhar along with revenue officials learnt about the encroachment and reached the spot to remove the structure.

As they were doing their job, they were suddenly attacked by the college bouncers.

Strongly condemning the attack on the revenue officials, members of the Hyderabad Engineers Association, Telangana Irrigation Graduates Association, Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers Association and Irrigation Diploma Engineers Association have threatened to protest if the administration fails to take action against the attackers.