Video: Telangana cop saves man’s life by administering CPR after he collapsed on road

In similar incident last year, traffic cop saved a man by providing CPR when he collapsed after getting off a bus in Rajendernagar.

Telangana cop
Telangana cop saves man's life by administering CPR (Image: X)

Hyderabad: An on-duty police constable Thota Nagamuthyam of Dammapeta PS in Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana, saved a man’s life by administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) after he fainted on the road on Tuesday.

In a similar incident last year, traffic cop Rajshekar saved a man named Balaji by providing CPR when he collapsed after getting off a bus in Rajendernagar.

Upon disembarking the bus in Rajendernagar, Balaji suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious. Traffic cop Rajshekar, stationed at Rajendranagar police station, promptly administered CPR, saving the man’s life.

