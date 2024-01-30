Video: Telangana cop saves man’s life by administering CPR after he collapsed on road

Hyderabad: An on-duty police constable Thota Nagamuthyam of Dammapeta PS in Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana, saved a man’s life by administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) after he fainted on the road on Tuesday.

A Police Constable turns life saviour, saves life of a man at #Medaram Jatara.



Constable Thota Nagamuthyam of Dammapeta PS of Bhadradri Kothagudem dist, promptly performed CPR on a man who collapsed due to a heart attack on Monday.#TelanganaCop #cardiacarrest #HeartAttack pic.twitter.com/PWBfaBprlR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 30, 2024

In a similar incident last year, traffic cop Rajshekar saved a man named Balaji by providing CPR when he collapsed after getting off a bus in Rajendernagar.

Upon disembarking the bus in Rajendernagar, Balaji suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious. Traffic cop Rajshekar, stationed at Rajendranagar police station, promptly administered CPR, saving the man’s life.