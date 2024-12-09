Video: Telangana Dy CM relishes Pathar Ka Gosht at Hyderabad’s necklace road

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka savored the famed Pathar Ka Gosht, a traditional mutton delicacy, during the public victory celebrations held at the scenic Necklace Road’s Tank Bund.

Accompanying the Dy CM were prominent figures, including government advisors Vem Narender Reddy, Venugopal, and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who joined him in relishing the smoky, tender kebabs prepared at the kabab stalls at the HMDA premises.

Pathar Ka Gosht is prepared by slow-cooking marinated mutton on a heated stone, infusing it with a unique smoky flavor.

Its popularity at the event reaffirmed the city’s status as a gastronomic hub, where politics and food often intersect to create memorable experiences.

The Necklace Road Tank Bund, known for its picturesque views and vibrant atmosphere, served as an ideal backdrop for the festivities.