Video: Telangana medical student dies in Vietnam accident

Ashrit died on the spot while his friend is being treated at a hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th June 2025 6:38 pm IST
An image of Arshid Ashrit
Arshid Ashrit

Hyderabad: A medical student from Telangana died in an accident in Vietnam’s Can Tho City on Tuesday, June 3.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Arshid Ashrit, a native of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad. The accident occurred when Arshid was riding a bike at a high speed along with his friend.

They crashed into the wall of a house.

MS Creative School

Ashrit died on the spot while his friend was being treated at a hospital. The medical student’s parents are cloth merchants in Kagaznagar. Efforts are being made to repatriate Ashrit’s body to India.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th June 2025 6:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button