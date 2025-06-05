Video: Telangana medical student dies in Vietnam accident

Hyderabad: A medical student from Telangana died in an accident in Vietnam’s Can Tho City on Tuesday, June 3.
The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Arshid Ashrit, a native of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad. The accident occurred when Arshid was riding a bike at a high speed along with his friend.
They crashed into the wall of a house.
Ashrit died on the spot while his friend was being treated at a hospital. The medical student’s parents are cloth merchants in Kagaznagar. Efforts are being made to repatriate Ashrit’s body to India.