Video: Telangana medical student dies in Vietnam accident

Hyderabad: A medical student from Telangana died in an accident in Vietnam’s Can Tho City on Tuesday, June 3.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Arshid Ashrit, a native of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad. The accident occurred when Arshid was riding a bike at a high speed along with his friend.

They crashed into the wall of a house.

Ashrit died on the spot while his friend was being treated at a hospital. The medical student’s parents are cloth merchants in Kagaznagar. Efforts are being made to repatriate Ashrit’s body to India.