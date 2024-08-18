Video: Telangana residents plant rice in potholes to protest poor roads

Hyderabad: In a recent protest against the authorities’ inaction, residents of Jagtial planted rice saplings in potholes to highlight the poor condition of their waterlogged and pothole-filled roads, which they said were severely disrupting their daily commute.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of youngsters are seen stopping commuters and asking for their opinions on civic issues.

Some commuters complained that their vehicles were skidding due to the uneven surface, while others said that it was difficult to navigate through the area.

A few commuters demonstrated how it was difficult to move on the mucky path. Following the demonstration, youth were filmed planting rice saplings in the potholes.

“The school children are facing a lot of difficulty. They walk 2 km from their houses and have to cross this area on the way to school. If it rains, most of them are forced to return home. There are no auto rickshaws available for students to travel in this area,” said a resident.

“The issue is not just related to our village, most villages in the district face such issues. We don’t know if there is anyone who would address these issues,” said another.

In July this year, residents of Bowrampet, Qutbullapur planted rice saplings in potholes to draw the attention of the municipal commissioner and local authorities’ poor performance. The waterlogged and wrecked roads made daily commute difficult. The demonstration was intended to demand prompt action.

In May this year, a woman in Hyderabad’s Nagole area sat in a pothole and protested the poor road conditions. The woman, a resident of Anandnagar sat on the busy colony road after her pleas to fix potholes fell on deaf ears.

Frustrated over daily commuting through the bad roads in Hyderabad, the resident sat inside a pothole, drawing the attention of people around her.