Video: Telangana youngster makes reel with cobra in mouth, dies later

Shiva had caught the six-foot snake after it entered a local colony and took it out of the village.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th September 2024 5:21 pm IST
Video: Telangana youngster makes reel with cobra in mouth, dies later
Video: Telangana youngster makes reel with cobra in mouth, dies later

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Desaipet village, Banswada mandal of Kamareddy district, Telangana, where a young man named Shiva, the son of a snake charmer, lost his life while making a social media reel with a cobra.

Shiva had caught the six-foot cobra snake after it entered a local colony in Telangana and took it out of the village.

In an attempt to create a dramatic video, he put the snake in his mouth, unaware that it had bitten him.

Later in the afternoon, Shiva fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead due to the snake bite.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th September 2024 5:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button