Video: Telangana youngster makes reel with cobra in mouth, dies later

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Desaipet village, Banswada mandal of Kamareddy district, Telangana, where a young man named Shiva, the son of a snake charmer, lost his life while making a social media reel with a cobra.

Shiva had caught the six-foot cobra snake after it entered a local colony in Telangana and took it out of the village.

In an attempt to create a dramatic video, he put the snake in his mouth, unaware that it had bitten him.

Later in the afternoon, Shiva fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead due to the snake bite.