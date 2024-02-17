Video: Temporary structure at Delhi stadium collapses, 8 injured

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2024 1:38 pm IST
Temporary structure at Delhi stadium collapses
Delhi: At least 11 people trapped under the debris of a collapsed temporary structure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi were rescued on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at 11 am, police said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said a call was received about the pandal (temporary structure) collapsing at the stadium. Initially, two people were rescued from under the debris. Later, nine more people were brought out.

A police officer said most of the injured were workers. At least 8 have been injured in the accident.

“The pandal was being erected for a wedding function near Gate No 2. The injured have been taken to AIIMS trauma centre for treatment,” the officer said, and added no casualties have been reported so far.

Personnel from the police and the fire department, and ambulances are on the spot, the officer added.

