Video: Tension at Koti as NHM employees protest delayed salaries

Hyderabad: Tension broke out at Koti after hundreds of employees working at various healthcare facilities under the National Health Mission (NHM) laid siege to the NHM office on Thursday.

The NHM workers are protesting against the delay in payment of salaries and alleged that their salaries have not been paid for three months in a row. The protesting workers at one point scaled the gates of the NHM office in their attempt to barge into the office.

The workers were demonstrating over delayed salaries, claiming they have not been paid for the past…

The police deployed at the office prevented the protesters from entering the building. The protesters argued that NHM workers in other States are paid a regular salary but in Telangana the government is not paying them salaries.

The protesters raised slogans against the government and the higher officials. The police officials sent more police personnel to control the situation and arrange a dialogue between the protesting workers and the officials.