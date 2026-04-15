Hyderabad: Actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay is in the spotlight once again, but this time, it’s not just his political campaign that has captured attention. During a rally for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a fan presented him with a framed picture featuring the actor alongside his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

This emotional moment has quickly gone viral, sparking a mix of reactions from his fans.

A Personal Gesture Amid Political Rally

Vijay, who has been leading his party in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu elections, noticed the photo among the sea of fan gifts. The picture, which depicted a younger Vijay alongside his wife Sangeetha, with the late actor-politician Vijayakanth holding their hands, stood out.

Despite the ongoing divorce rumours, Vijay graciously accepted the frame from the fan, held it up for the crowd, and briefly reflected on it before passing it back to his security team.

Anna ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/vDKWN3pAS1 — Prasanna OG Vote For TVK (@OGprasanna) April 14, 2026

Divorce Allegations and Public Reactions

This moment comes amid growing speculation surrounding Vijay’s personal life. In February 2026, Sangeetha filed for divorce, citing allegations of infidelity and emotional withdrawal. She accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair with an unnamed actress, which has led to further rumours about his relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan.

While the divorce remains a private matter, the viral clip has generated significant attention, with many praising Vijay for his calm and respectful reaction to a sensitive situation.

A Mix of Support and Criticism

Fans have expressed a variety of reactions. Some praised Vijay’s dignified handling of the photo, while others speculated about the actor’s true feelings for his estranged wife. Many pointed out his brief pause as he looked at the photo, calling it a moment of reflection. Others, however, suggested that the actor may have been more focused on the public image and less on the emotional significance of the gesture.

Political and Professional Challenges

Despite the personal challenges, Vijay remains focused on his political career. His party, TVK, is gearing up for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, and the results will be announced on May 4, 2026. On the professional front, his much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, has been delayed due to censor board issues, further adding to the challenges he faces.