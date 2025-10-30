Video: Three-year-old escapes unhurt after minor runs car over her in Gujarat

Her mother rushed to her and slapped the boy in anger.

30th October 2025
A three-year-old child was run over by a car driven by a minor boy in Gujarat

A three-year-old girl miraculously escaped after being run over by a car driven by a minor boy in Gujarat, Nobel Nagar.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Shiv Bungalows’ premises. CCTV footage captures the child running in a residential colony when a car, driven by a minor boy, zooms in and runs over her.

Residents were left in shock but soon relieved after the child crawled out of the car, unhurt. Her mother rushed to her and slapped the teenager in anger.

The car had no number plate. Police have registered a case against the car owner.

