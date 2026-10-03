Video: Tiger spotted on opening day as Amrabad reserve reopens

Hyderabad: A tiger was sighted by tourists during both the morning and evening safaris on the opening day of the season at Amrabad Tiger Reserve, which reopened after a three-month break.

The sighting is expected to boost tourist interest in the reserve and its eco-tourism activities, Amrabad District Forest Officer (DFO) Revanth said.

According to officials, tiger movement had been noticed in the safari zone towards the end of the previous season. With the new season underway, officials are focusing on ensuring smooth tourism activities while maintaining vigilance over wildlife and its habitat.

The reopening has also brought renewed attention to the reserve’s conservation and eco-tourism initiatives. Forest officials and staff from different parts of Telangana have been encouraged to visit the reserve to understand the measures being implemented there.

A tiger sighting on the opening day of the safari season has added to the excitement among visitors to the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, which reopened after a three-month break.



The big cat was sighted by tourists during both the morning and evening safari trips on the first day,… pic.twitter.com/AwbZJgywdD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 3, 2026

PCCF orders regular patrolling

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Vinay Kumar said the sighting was a positive development for visitors but also increased the responsibility of field staff in protecting the animal and its habitat.

He directed officials to maintain constant vigilance and give special attention to the conservation of tigers and other wildlife. He also ordered that daily patrolling schedules be prepared systematically and implemented without fail across the reserve.

Officials were asked to remain alert while managing the safari zones and to ensure close coordination among different wings of the Forest Department. Regular field-level monitoring and effective patrolling would be crucial for protecting wildlife and maintaining safe and responsible safari operations, he said.