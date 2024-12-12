Video: Tired of police apathy, father kills disabled man for harassing daughter

Hyderabad: In an act of vengeance, an expat worker in Kuwait killed the alleged harasser molester of his 12-year-old daughter. The incident occurred in Kothamangampet village of Obulavaripalle Mandal in Annamaya district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the girl’s parents, who worked in Kuwait, had left their daughter under the care of a 59-year-old disabled man, who is the alleged harasser.

When the parents learned about the incident, the child’s mother returned to India to file a complaint with the police. However, he was sent away with a warning.

Dissatisfied with the police’s action, the girl’s father flew to India and attacked the alleged harasser of his child with an iron rod while the latter was asleep, leading to his death. The girl’s father travelled back to Kuwait and posted a video on social media confessing his crime.

Initially, the Annamaya police registered the death as suspicious. But after the confession video of the girl’s father surfaced on social media, police have begun investigation into the case.