Video tour of Bigg Boss 20 house: Bedroom to grand lawn

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 20 house may be bursting with colours, but the official tour comes with a warning: behind every peaceful corner, chaos is waiting.

Celebrating 20 seasons of India’s biggest reality show, the new house has been built around one central idea: two lives and two sides. As every housemate gets an extra life this season, the narrator reveals that every corner of the house will also carry two different moods.

The garden may offer contestants “soothing shade” in one moment, but they could face “scorching heat” the very next. It is a fitting tease for a space where housemates can go from sharing secrets to screaming at each other during a task.

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The same warning follows them into the living room. Love may brew on one side, but a fiery clash could be waiting just around the corner. This is where new friendships will begin, romantic sparks could fly and equations may collapse during nominations.

Even the kitchen is not safe from the drama. Some contestants may hit it off while cooking together, but fresh chaos will always be brewing. After all, Bigg Boss fans know that one missing food item is enough to turn close friends into enemies.

The house is packed with giant eyes, wild animals and strange creatures, making it look like a colourful jungle where everyone will be watching everyone. From the common bedroom to the sprawling lawn, every space appears ready for secret plans, emotional breakdowns, ugly fights and unexpected bonds.

The house looks peaceful while it is empty, but that will change as soon as the contestants walk in. With friendships, rivalries and an extra life in play, the real question is: how will the housemates make the most of their second chance?

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.