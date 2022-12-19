Video tour of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s Dubai home

Mumbai: Telly ville’s most-adored lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra know how to rule the hearts and headlines. Be it their marriage speculations or any new project, fans go gaga over their every development.

The power couple recently became proud owners of their first property in Dubai. TejRan bought their luxurious 1BHK flat at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence which is worth Rs 2 crores. Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash shared an inside video of their home and the interiors are all things classy.

She wrote, “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is – pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!”

The well tucked curtains, cute cushions and some art pieces in golden color makes the couple’s apartment a royal one. It comes with a private swimming pool in the balcony. The fully-furnished place is designed in an artistic manner with contemporary designed lights, furniture and more.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently working for Ekta Kapoor‘s show Naagin 6. She made her Marathi film debut in the romantic drama, Mann Kasturi Re. Karan, on the other hand, was last seen in Dance Deewane Juniors and Lock Upp this year.