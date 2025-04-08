Video: Traffic home guard killed as truck runs amok in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A traffic home guard was killed and two others were injured when a truck ran amok near Miyapur Metro Station in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A truck heading toward Miyapur from Kukatpally lost control and rammed into a traffic umbrella near the U-turn point.

Three traffic police personnel posted at the traffic umbrella were critically injured in the incident, which occurred when the truck was making a U-turn at Metro pillar number 600.

The truck was being driven at a high speed, which apparently led to the driver losing control while making a U-turn.

The injured personnel were rushed to a private hospital in Gachibowli, where one Simhachalam died while undergoing treatment. Two other traffic police constables, Rajavardhan and Vikender, were undergoing treatment, and their condition was stated to be critical.

#Hyderabad :



A Traffic Constable died, while two other #TrafficPolice injured, after a #Speeding lorry rammed into the Traffic Umbrella in #Miyapur



A lorry (bearing no. AP 15Y 4069) driven by K Srinivas (35) in high speed, rash and negligent manner rammed into a bike and… pic.twitter.com/xzKfHfvqcp — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 8, 2025

The personnel belonged to Cyberabad traffic police. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Police registered a case of negligence against the driver and launched a hunt for him.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed and seven others were injured when a car hit a divider and collided with a truck on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accident occurred on the national highway near Lal Gadi Maraklpet in the Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The car driver lost control and hit the divider. The vehicle then rammed into a DCM truck coming from the opposite direction.

Genome Valley Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate registered a case and took up the investigation.

In another accident, 15 people were injured when a bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) overturned in the Hanumkonda district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. near Chintagattu in Hasanparthy Mandal. The Lahri Express bus was heading to Adilabad from Ongole.

The injured were admitted to MGM Hospital in Warangal. They all belong to the Nirmal district of Telangana.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway. The police deployed a crane to remove the bus and clear the traffic.