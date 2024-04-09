Video: Tribal woman delivers roadside due to poor road connectivity

Ambulance was unable to reach the location due to inadequate road infrastructure.

A tribal woman was left no choice but to give birth on the roadside when an ambulance failed to reach her destination due to poor road connectivity.

The incident occurred in the Chidivalasa tribal hamlet, located under the Peddakota panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in the Alluri Sitharama Raju District of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the 28-year-old woman, a native of Chidivalasa, began experiencing labor pains on Monday. Despite her family’s efforts to call for ambulance assistance through the 108 service, it was unable to reach the location due to inadequate road infrastructure.

With the labor pains intensifying, the woman delivered a baby girl on the roadside. Subsequently, both the mother and the newborn were transferred to a primary health center for further care.

