Video: Two guards booked for thrashing SC women in Guntur

Hyderabad: Two security guards were booked on Wednesday, November 15, for thrashing a woman labourer at a red chilli yard in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The action was taken after an undated video of the incident surfaced on social media. The video shows a middle-aged women getting repeatedly slapped by the two security personnel.

An old video of a woman labourer being thrashed by two security guards at Guntur Mirchi Yard attracts criticism. Police registered a case under the SC/ST Act and other relevant sections against two accused identified as Wali and Maqbool. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/7jqSw0htOq — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 15, 2023

Despite the woman begging them to let her go, the guards mercilessly continue beating her with a stick. They later pull her to a corner of a road and continued bashing her.

As per reports, the woman belonged to the ST (Scheduled Tribes) community. Upon identification, the accused Wali and Maqbool were booked under the SC/ST Act and other relevant sections by the police.