Video: Two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces after surrender in West Bank

Jenin: Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, November 27. The incident has drawn renewed scrutiny of Israel’s operations in the territory.

Video footage shows the men emerging from a building with their hands raised before being instructed to return inside. Moments later, gunfire is heard and both men are fatally shot.

Also Read Israel escalates torture of Palestinian prisoners since Oct 2023: Report

Watch the video here

#شاهد | لحظة إعدام قوات الاحتلال لشابين خلال حصار منزل في جبل أبو ظهير بمدينة جنين. pic.twitter.com/pOpW4CQ98e — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 27, 2025

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victims as 26-year-old Al-Muntasir Billah Mahmoud Qassem Abdullah and 37-year-old Youssef Ali Youssef Asasa.

Witnesses in the Jabal Abu Dhahir neighbourhood, where the raid took place, said the men had attempted to surrender and were fired on at close range. Reports also indicated that Israeli forces removed their bodies after the shooting, the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) reported.

Framed portrait images circulated on social media show two men described as “martyrs” by Palestinian groups. Both were identified by local authorities as the individuals killed during the Israeli raid in Jenin on November 27. Photo: X

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli police said the two men were wanted in connection with previous attacks on Israeli troops.

According to the statement, the security forces had surrounded the building, conducted a “prolonged surrender procedure”, and used engineering tools to breach parts of the structure. It added that shots were fired after the men exited and that the incident is now under internal review.

It added that the shots were fired after the men exited, and the incident is now under internal review.

מוקדם יותר הערב, במהלך פעילות של כוחות מג״ב וצה״ל בעיר ג׳נין שבמרחב חטיבת מנשה, פעלו הכוחות למעצר מבוקשים שביצעו פעולות טרור ובהם השלכת מטענים וביצוע ירי לעבר כוחות הביטחון.

המבוקשים השתייכו להתארגנות הטרור בג׳נין.



הכוחות נכנסו למרחב, סגרו על המבנה בו שהו החשודים והפעילו נוהל… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 27, 2025

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, publicly praised the officers involved, calling the operation decisive and describing the two men as “wanted terrorists”. His comments prompted criticism from Palestinian officials, who said his endorsement reinforced concerns over impunity within Israeli forces operating in the West Bank.

מעניק גיבוי מלא ללוחמי מג"ב ולוחמי צה"ל שירו לעבר מחבלים מבוקשים שיצאו ממבנה בג'נין. הלוחמים פעלו בדיוק כפי שמצופה מהם – מחבלים צריכים למות! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 27, 2025

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned what it described as a “heinous field execution”, alleging that the killings amounted to a flagrant violation of international law and human rights norms.

الخارجية: الاعدام الميداني سياسة ممنهجة وجريمة حرب اسرائيلية متعمدة.



تدين وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين بأشد العبارات جريمة الإعدام الميداني البشعة التي ارتكبها جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بحق شابين فلسطينيين في منطقة جبل أبو ظهير قرب مخيم جنين، في مشهد يشكّل جريمة حرب موثقة ومكتملة… pic.twitter.com/aS3jvbpbGy — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) November 27, 2025

The raid in Jenin formed part of broader Israeli operations targeting armed groups across northern areas of the West Bank, including Tubas and surrounding villages. Israeli forces also deployed helicopters on Thursday to support ground units in ongoing search operations

Violence in the West Bank has escalated sharply since the Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023 and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza.

According to UN monitors, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank during this period. Israeli authorities say dozens of Israelis, including civilians and soldiers, have been killed in attacks or security operations over the same timeframe.