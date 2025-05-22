Video: Two policemen caught sleeping on duty in Bandlguda

The special shadow team of the Hyderabad police, which checked the premises found the policemen in deep sleep in the room.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2025 2:31 pm IST
Policemen take a nap while on duty in the police station
Policemen caught taking nap

Hyderabad: Two police personnel were caught sleeping while on duty in the Bandlaguda police station on Wednesday, May 21.

The policemen were identified as Constable Shahbaz and Home Guard Imran. Around 3 am, both of them had parked their car near the house at Kings Avenue colony in Bandlaguda and slept in a room meant for guests.

Also Read
Hyderabad man ends life after failing to secure marriage alliance

The special shadow team of the Hyderabad police, which checked the premises, found the policemen in deep sleep in the room. The shadow team was formed to check the activities of policemen and report any discrepancies to higher officials. Click here to watch the video.

MS Creative School

The policemen had parked the vehicle at a secluded place and went to sleep. The local people informed that regularly the police vehicles are parked at the place and cops sare leeping in the room.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2025 2:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button