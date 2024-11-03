Video: Two-year-old boy injured in stray dog attack in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Rana Pratap Nagar, Allapur. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the child playing outside his residence.

In the footage, the boy is seen trying to run back inside as two dogs approach. Suddenly, a black stray dog lunges at him, grabbing his arm and dragging him into the street. Moments later, two more dogs join in the attack, biting him. His cry prompted two nearby women to rush out and scare the dogs away.

This incident adds to the growing menace of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad.

The injured child was quickly taken to Nilouter Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his dog bites.

In a similar incident, a man, filled with rage after his son was attacked by a stray dog in Hyderabad, threw the animal off a two-story building, leading to its death

This brutal act has stirred outrage among local residents.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday, November 2, in the Devanagari area near the Uppalamma temple.

Earlier, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced plans to increase the number of stray dog-catching vehicles and enhance sterilization efforts as the stray dog attacks continue to rise.

This initiative aims to implement systematic sterilization, vaccination, and public awareness programs to create a safer environment for residents.

Over 26K stray dog attack cases in Hyderabad 2023

Around 30,000 people are attacked by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, Telangana, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between four to six lakh dogs in the city.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024, 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported TOI.