Video: Tyre falls off United flight departing from San Francisco

United quickly arranged for a new aircraft to take customers to Osaka, Japan.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 4:02 pm IST
Video: Tire falls off United flight departing from San Francisco
Video: Tire falls off United flight departing from San Francisco

San Francisco: A tyre fell off a United Airlines flight departing from US San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Osaka, Japan.

“United flight 35 lost one tyre after takeoff from San Francisco on Thursday,” the company said in a statement, referring to the Boeing 777-200 flight, which was then diverted to Los Angeles International Airport and landed safely.

United quickly arranged for a new aircraft to take customers to Osaka on Thursday evening, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The tyre debris landed in one of the airport’s employee parking lots. No injuries were reported.

According to United Airlines, the flight had 235 customers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots on board.

“The 777-200 has six tyres on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tyres,” United Airlines noted.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would investigate this incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 4:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Videos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button