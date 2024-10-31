Video: UAE police help 2 sisters reunite after 30 years

In an emotionally charged reunion, two Egyptian sisters met for the first time after 30 years in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the help of the local police.

The younger sister persisted in her search for her older sibling, and with the assistance of Fujairah police, they were recently reunited after a prolonged separation.

Taking to Instagram, Fujairah police shared a video in which the sisters can be seen embracing one another, shedding tears of joy.

Watch the video here:

The journey of separation began 30 years ago when the older sister married a UAE citizen.

The younger sister and her parents resided in Egypt, but after the death of their father, they relocated to another city, where the mother passed away.

After five years of marriage, the older sister visited her family in Egypt, but was shocked to find their house abandoned and she failed to find the new address of their home.

“After many years, the younger sister came to the UAE hoping to find her sister and search for her through her husband’s name,” the police said.

Upon arrival at the airport, she hopped on a taxi to the Fujairah police department and recounted her experience.

Authorities quickly traced the details of the sister’s husband and successfully reunited them within five minutes of hearing the story.

The two sisters expressed their gratitude to the UAE police’s leadership for their swift response and assistance in locating her sister.

The director of the Dibba police department, Colonel Saif Rashid Al-Zahmi, praised the staff for reuniting sisters quickly and emphasised the humanitarian duty of their work.