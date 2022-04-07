Video: UP admin demolishes SP MLA Shazil Islam’s petrol pump

Bareilly: Bareilly district administration demolished a petrol pump owned by Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari.

This comes days after the MLA allegedly threatened the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

It has been alleged that the petrol pump was constructed without getting clearance from the concerned authorities.

#WATCH: UP | District admin in Bareilly demolishes a petrol pump owned by SP MLA Shazil Islam. The petrol pump was allegedly constructed without a map approval. pic.twitter.com/qhkfp6l3So — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2022

MLA booked for threatening Adityanath

Recently, the MLA and some other party leaders have been booked for allegedly threatening Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him.

The SP MLA from Bhojipura assembly constituency, Shazil Islam, besides the party’s district unit vice president Sanjeev Kumar Saxena and others have been booked on a complaint by Anuj Verma, district in-charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Bareilly’s Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan told reporters.

The FIR has been lodged at the Baradari police station of Bareilly under sections 504 (disturbing peace), 506 (threatening) and 153A (making provocative statements with intent to incite riots), he added.

In his complaint, Anuj Verma accused Shazil Islam of targeting Chief Minister Adityanath in a function organized by Saxena for felicitating SP MLAs at Akash Puram in Bareilly.

In his complaint, Verma quoted Islam as telling his party supporters in the function that if the voice comes out from his (Adityanath’s) mouth, our (SP’s) guns will not emit smoke but bullets, said police.

Verma lodged the complaint against SP MLA and others on the basis of a video clip of Islam’s purported statement circulated by a news channel.

The Bhojipura MLA, however, has questioned the veracity of the video clip saying the news channel had doctored his statement.

With inputs from agencies