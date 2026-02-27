Video: UP bus conductor refuses to board woman in burqa

Saharanpur: A bus conductor in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur allegedly refused to allow a Muslim woman to enter the bus after seeing her in a burqa.

The incident, recorded by a bystander, emerged on social media platforms on Friday, February 27. The bystander intervened and recorded the video after the woman had questioned the conductor’s authority in denying her permission to board.

“Why are you not allowing a burqa-wearing woman?” the bystander asked the conductor.

The conductor repeatedly denied the allegation, saying it was not his job to refuse any commuter. “Mein kyun karonga yeh, nai maine nahi kiya (Why would I do this, no I didn’t)” he said.

“Tu Hindu Muslim me bhed bhau karaha hai (You are discriminating between Hindus and Muslims),” the person recording the video alleged. “Tera kaam hai bhitane ka (Your job is to make people sit in the bus),” he continued angrily.

After being continuously pestered, the conductor hit the phone, stopping the recording.

pic.twitter.com/oKoiknrv1M — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 27, 2026

The video’s virality prompted the Saharanpur police to reply, “The case is being investigated by the Inspector-in-charge, Deoband. After the investigation, legal action will be taken as per rules.”

When contacted, the Deoband police said they “will look into it,” while refraining from providing more details.

Saharanpur was witness to another communal incident where Hindu Raksha Dal workers were seen writing “This road is not for Muslims” on a national highway on the border of Uttarakhand late Thursday night, February 26.