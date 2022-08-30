Video: UP man abandons bike moments before train runs it over

In a close shave, a man saved his life by abandoning his bike at a railway crossing at the right moment. The incident happened in the Ramnagar area, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh.

The video uploaded by NDTV has now gone viral. It shows two railway tracks. There is already a train passing by one of the tracks while people wait on the other track for it to pass.

Suddenly, people are seen getting off the second track. However, one man’s bike falls down and is stuck on the tracks. As the train approaches, he tries to pick it up.

People freeze in horror as the other train gets closer. Thankfully, common sense prevails on the man and he moves away from the railway track at the right moment. The train destroys his bike while he helplessly looks on.

It is a common practice to cross the railway crossing even when it is closed. According to railway police, the biker has been handed over notice and is likely to get arrested.

