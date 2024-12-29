Video: UP railway staff splash water on sleeping people, sparks outrage 

In defence, the cleaning staff argued that there was a need to undertake cleaning exercises at night especially because the station platforms received a lot of pedestrians during the day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 29th December 2024 6:51 pm IST
Shocking video that surfaced on social media has ignited widespread outrage (X-screengrab)

A shocking video that surfaced on social media has ignited widespread outrage shows a cleaning staff at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow splashing water on sleeping people, leaving them shivering in the biting cold.

The viral video shows staff members pouring water on sleeping people including children and elderly persons, leaving them drenched.

However, their chosen method has attracted a lot of criticism for its lack of empathy and consideration for passengers.

Railway authorities’ response

Following the public outcry, the divisional railway manager (DRM) Sachindra Mohan Sharma took cognizing of the matter and said that disciplinary action would be taken.

The official assured to improve cleaning protocols and ensure a more humane approach that respects the comfort and dignity of people.

