Video: UP railway staff splash water on sleeping people, sparks outrage 

A shocking video that surfaced on social media has ignited widespread outrage shows a cleaning staff at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow splashing water on sleeping people, leaving them shivering in the biting cold.

The viral video shows staff members pouring water on sleeping people including children and elderly persons, leaving them drenched.

In defence, the cleaning staff argued that there was a need to undertake cleaning exercises at night especially because the station platforms received a lot of pedestrians during the day.

However, their chosen method has attracted a lot of criticism for its lack of empathy and consideration for passengers.

In an inhuman and despicable act, passangers resting at platform at Charbagh station in UP's Lucknow where made to disperse by spraying cold water on them. All this on a chilly winter night – traumatising kids, women and elderly. pic.twitter.com/UztfvLaxG1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 29, 2024

Railway authorities’ response

Following the public outcry, the divisional railway manager (DRM) Sachindra Mohan Sharma took cognizing of the matter and said that disciplinary action would be taken.

The official assured to improve cleaning protocols and ensure a more humane approach that respects the comfort and dignity of people.