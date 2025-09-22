Video: UP teacher pulls pistol after woman rejects sexual advances

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a middle-aged man, who is employed as a teacher, brandished a pistol after a woman refused his sexual advances.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 21.

The 22-year-old woman was outside with her friends when two men in a car approached them. At first, the women ignored, but things escalated when the accused, Shyamveer Singh, a school teacher in Mathura, came out of the car and allegedly offered Rs 5000 to spend a night.

When she refused, he threatened her with a pistol. Fumed by this sheer audacity, she screamed at him, pushed and kicked him.

Her screams attracted nearby people forcing the school teacher to escape. A video of the confrontation has gone massively viral on social media platforms with many praising the woman for standing up for herself.

The teacher was eventually arrested. A case has been filed