Video: UP teen’s head tonsured for ‘stealing’ Rs 100 in UP, Hindutva leader boasts online

The Ghaziabad police have denied any communal angle to the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th March 2023 4:19 pm IST
A teenager head gets tonsured for allegedly stealing Rs 100/- in Ghaziabad.

In a video showing a teenager being tonsured and thrashed on suspicion of stealing Rs 100 by unidentified persons in Garima Nagar of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident took place on Monday.

The victim who identifies himself as Shahrukh is seen pleading with his attackers not to shave his head. However, they do not listen and forcefully perform the act. A Right-wing sadhvi, Aastha Maa uploaded the video on her official Facebook page, which now stands deleted for unknown reasons.

According to the statement by the Police Commissionerate of Ghaziabad, five people – Salman, Shahrukh, Anil, Jaikishan, and Wajid – have been arrested so far. In a press release from their official Twitter page, the police clarified there is no communal angle to the incident.

However, when Siasat.com spoke to a police official. who wished to remain unnamed, said Wajid is still on the run.

