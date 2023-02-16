Video: US Consul General’s visit to Numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US Consul General Jennifer Larson recently visited Numaish in Hyderabad and shared her experience at the famous annual exhibition
During her visit to Numaish, Jennifer Larson was seen visiting various stalls, including ordering American sweet corn and taking a passenger train ride at the exhibition. She shared her views about the exhibition on Twitter, saying, “It was a lot of fun and it reminded me of state fairs I’ve attended back in the USA. I even tried mirchi bhajji for the first time. Yum!”
US Consul General explores local traditions in Hyderabad
This is not the first time US Consul General Jennifer Larson has been seen exploring local traditions in Hyderabad. A few days ago, she shared her photograph trying her hand at kite flying.
During her first Sankranti in Hyderabad, she was seen watching a Kuchipudi performance by a few talented students.
In December last year, after visiting St Mary’s in Secunderabad, she wrote, “It’s a beautiful church & I’m grateful to everyone there for hosting me & teaching me about the church’s history.”
Hyderabad’s Numaish concluded on February 15
Numaish, the famous 45-day annual exhibition in Hyderabad, concluded on Wednesday.
Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or simply Numaish, began in 1938 as an event to promote locally-produced goods. It was an idea by a group of graduates from Osmania University.
The first Numaish was inaugurated by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan.
After seeing the response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.
Beginning with just 50 stalls, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country.