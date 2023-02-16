Video: US Consul General’s visit to Numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US Consul General Jennifer Larson recently visited Numaish in Hyderabad and shared her experience at the famous annual exhibition

During her visit to Numaish, Jennifer Larson was seen visiting various stalls, including ordering American sweet corn and taking a passenger train ride at the exhibition. She shared her views about the exhibition on Twitter, saying, “It was a lot of fun and it reminded me of state fairs I’ve attended back in the USA. I even tried mirchi bhajji for the first time. Yum!”

I’ve heard a lot about Numaish, so I stopped by to check it out. It was a lot of fun and it reminded me of state fairs I’ve attended back in the USA. I even tried mirchi bhajji for the first time. Yum! pic.twitter.com/UybAz1BTd4 — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) February 16, 2023

US Consul General explores local traditions in Hyderabad

This is not the first time US Consul General Jennifer Larson has been seen exploring local traditions in Hyderabad. A few days ago, she shared her photograph trying her hand at kite flying.

Tried my hand at kite flying. Really enjoy exploring the local traditions! pic.twitter.com/tvaZ9iY2SL — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) January 14, 2023

During her first Sankranti in Hyderabad, she was seen watching a Kuchipudi performance by a few talented students.

For my first #Sankranti in #Hyderabad, Deepika Reddy graciously hosted me for a celebration of this characteristic #Telugu holiday, including a #Kuchipudi performance by her talented students. I’m grateful for the hospitality and #HappySankranti! సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు! pic.twitter.com/FyggIdGN8L — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) January 14, 2023

In December last year, after visiting St Mary’s in Secunderabad, she wrote, “It’s a beautiful church & I’m grateful to everyone there for hosting me & teaching me about the church’s history.”

I recently had the opportunity to visit St Mary’s in Secunderabad. It’s a beautiful church & I’m grateful to everyone there for hosting me & teaching me about the church’s history. May the holiday season bring cheer to everyone & #MerryChristmas to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/kxFjDcn3Z0 — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) December 25, 2022

Hyderabad’s Numaish concluded on February 15

Numaish, the famous 45-day annual exhibition in Hyderabad, concluded on Wednesday.

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or simply Numaish, began in 1938 as an event to promote locally-produced goods. It was an idea by a group of graduates from Osmania University.

The first Numaish was inaugurated by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

After seeing the response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.

Beginning with just 50 stalls, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country.