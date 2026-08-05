Video: Warangal SI’s son used official police bike as taxi

Warangal: A sub-inspector in Warangal is facing disciplinary action after a police motorcycle assigned for emergency response duties was allegedly used to operate bike taxi services, according to police officials.

Allotted to the Enumamula police station Blue Colts team, the bike was allegedly used by SI Shankar’s son Siddharth as a taxi, according to media reports.



On Tuesday, a customer booked a bike taxi from Ambedkar Junction to Subedari. When the ‘taxi’ arrived, it had police markings. The customer then asked the rider about it and even recorded their conversation.

In the video circulating on social media, the rider allegedly admitted that the bike belonged to a police officer and

that he was using it as a taxi.

A controversy erupted in Warangal after a government-owned Blue Colt police patrol motorcycle was allegedly used for Rapido bike-taxi services.



A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police department to launch an inquiry into the matter. pic.twitter.com/JWKPTxpSYj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 5, 2026

Enumamula CI J Suresh confirmed that the bike was allotted to SI Shankar for official duties. “We found that the SI’s son was using it to operate rides. We cautioned the SI and submitted a report to the Warangal police commissioner recommending

disciplinary action against him,” he said.



Police personnel attached to Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet police stations were provided bikes to help them respond faster to emergencies and distress calls.